Somerset Trust Co Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

