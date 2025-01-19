Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chemung Financial and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 14.56% 10.60% 0.78% Southern States Bancshares 19.33% 14.11% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chemung Financial and Southern States Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.63 $25.00 million $4.52 10.42 Southern States Bancshares $141.13 million 2.39 $31.95 million $3.55 9.61

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.