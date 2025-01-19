SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lowered by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

