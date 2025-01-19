SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.