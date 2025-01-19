SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.