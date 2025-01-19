SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,967.4% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 863,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 822,039 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 298,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 204,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

GWX opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

