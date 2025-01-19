SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 3.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $591.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $490.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.