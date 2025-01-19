Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPE opened at $15.05 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.