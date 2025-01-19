Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

SPE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.05. 37,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,587. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

