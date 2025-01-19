Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and traded as low as $21.76. Spin Master shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.