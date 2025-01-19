Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,723,707. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,763.75. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $3,885,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $125.83 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

