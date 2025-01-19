Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 933 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after purchasing an additional 391,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,351,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

