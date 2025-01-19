Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 124,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

