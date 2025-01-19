Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

