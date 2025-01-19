Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Intel Call Options (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 511,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 343,755 call options.

INTC stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

