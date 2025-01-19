StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
SBNY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
About Signature Bank
