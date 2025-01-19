StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

About Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.