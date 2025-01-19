StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Articles
