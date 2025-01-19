StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

