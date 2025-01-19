Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 101.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stryker by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $383.91 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $307.23 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.