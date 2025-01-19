Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 5,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.