Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 5,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunlands Technology Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.