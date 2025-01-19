SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 24,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

