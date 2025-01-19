Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07. 11,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,714.29.

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

