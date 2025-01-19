Tanger Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Tanger has a payout ratio of 112.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
Tanger Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Tanger stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Insider Activity at Tanger
In other Tanger news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
