Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Target by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

