Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) Insider Robert Dickinson Sells 44,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.59), for a total value of £129,800 ($157,926.76).

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,710.00 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($2.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.35) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

