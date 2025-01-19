TCP Asset Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.94 and its 200 day moving average is $492.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $409.16 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

