TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 429,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $781,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -76.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

