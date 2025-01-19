The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $171.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $217.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

