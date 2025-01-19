The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.