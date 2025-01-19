The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $76.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

