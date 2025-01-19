The Cigna Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 16,328 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,548 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

