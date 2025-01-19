The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 663,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,680. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

