The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,442,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $409.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

