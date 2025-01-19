The LGL Group Launches Connectivity Partnership

On January 17, 2025, The LGL Group, Inc. (“LGL Group” or the “Company”) has revealed the commencement of a connectivity partnership, marking a significant move in its broader merchant investment strategy. This strategic partnership, named the Partnership, aims to make pivotal operating investments within the radio frequency (“RF”) ecosystem, encompassing opportunities in hardware, software, and related services.

Operated as a subsidiary of Lynch Capital International, LLC (“Lynch Capital”), a wholly-owned entity of LGL Group, the Partnership intends to cater to the interests of its founding members by strategically positioning itself across various sectors. Notable sectors within the Partnership’s coverage will span smart agriculture, healthcare, communications, big data, and other relevant fields.

Key figures such as Timothy Foufas and Michael Ferrantino, Jr. are expected to play integral roles in steering the development of the Partnership, alongside several other members of the LGL Group’s leadership team.

Underpinning this RF vertical initiative, Precise Time and Frequency LLC (“PTF”), a globally positioned entity known for its industrial electronic instruments and commercial products and services, including testing and measurements, will be a primary focus as an initial platform company. PTF, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LGL Group, will serve as a cornerstone for expanding this RF vertical.

Looking ahead, the Partnership is set to raise capital, explore investment prospects in the first quarter of 2025, and will kick off with an initial investment from Lynch Capital and its collaborative partners.

It should be noted that the information detailed under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, inclusive of the attached exhibits, is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As such, it is not subject to the liabilities or obligations outlined in that section, nor will it be incorporated by reference into any future filings by the Company unless explicitly stated.

Furthermore, the information covered in Item 7.01 is seamlessly integrated into Item 8.01 of this report, ensuring transparency and coherence across the disclosure.

The financial statements and accompanying exhibits are available for review under Item 9.01, with the included interactive data file (in the form of an embedded Inline XBRL document) listed as Exhibit 104.

In compliance with the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly signed on behalf of The LGL Group, Inc. by Christopher L. Nossokoff, Vice President – Finance, on January 17, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read The LGL Group’s 8K filing here.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

