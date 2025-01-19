The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 594.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.