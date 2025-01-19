Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 67,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 62,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

