Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2025

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOUGet Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Tlou Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,709,429 shares trading hands.

Tlou Energy Trading Down 12.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Tlou Energy

In other news, insider Hugh Swire bought 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($37,109.14). 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

