Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $6.66. Top Ships shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6,262 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Top Ships in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

