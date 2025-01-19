Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.
Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.
