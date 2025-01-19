Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average is $232.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

