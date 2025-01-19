Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

