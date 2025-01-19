Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.84 and traded as high as C$5.32. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 418,791 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$994.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

