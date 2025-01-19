TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,768,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,438,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

