Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 388 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $203.33 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

