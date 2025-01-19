Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 561.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of BHB stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

