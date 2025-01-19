Trust Co. of Vermont Has $967,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PH opened at $670.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $458.09 and a 52 week high of $712.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.94.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

