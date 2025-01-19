TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $311,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $197.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $156.79 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

