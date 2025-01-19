TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $153.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $153,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.38 and its 200-day moving average is $283.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $234.62 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

