TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,542,000 after buying an additional 70,980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

