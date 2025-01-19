TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,153,000 after purchasing an additional 362,594 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,890,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,918,000 after buying an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

