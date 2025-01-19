U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and traded as high as $26.31. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 1,980,139 shares traded.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

